Glo Repackages Caller Ring Back Tunes

Globacom has unveiled its newly repackaged Glo Caller Ring Back Tunes to excite customers.

The repackaged Caller Ring Back Tunes is a personalised music service that entertains the calling party while waiting for their calls to be picked up.

The unique service allows Glo subscribers to decide what music type or genre that their callers get to listen to when they call them.

Explaining the offer, Globacom said the newly repackaged Glo Caller Ring Back Tunes was designed to give all-round comfort to millions of its subscribers particularly callers to the network, thereby enriching their calling experience on the Glo network.

“With a bouquet of over 50,000 music genres, from modern day music to the songs of yester-years, Glo caller tunes service is set to provide entertainment and fun for all ages”, Glo said in statement.

According to the statement, “The Glo Caller Tunes service would entertain a subscriber’s callers with select music each time the phone rings, thus creating a unique identity for the subscriber”, adding that “the service is repackaged to provide entertainment and fun for all and sundry on the proudly Nigerian network.”

On its music library, Globacom said, “It contains thousands of songs under a wide range of genres such as Hip-Hop, R&B, Country, Dancehall, Rock, Rap, Pop, Jazz, Reggae, Raga, Blues, Gospel, Islam, Fuji, Apala, Juju, Afrobeat, Christmas, etc. for the listening pleasure of callers to the network’’. The company said customers would be assured of quality vibes that can give nostalgic feelings.

Under the Glo Caller Ring Back Tune service, subscribers can download up to five different tunes and also assign all friends and colleagues’ designated numbers to any 4 of the 5 tunes. In addition, he can still maintain the fifth tune as default tune for all other unassigned numbers. A subscriber can also gift Glo caller tunes to loved ones.

To subscribe to the service, subscribers are required to dial *7728# to browse for songs of their choice. They can also dial 7728 to listen to the voice prompt and subscribe to their preferred songs.