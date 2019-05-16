CIAPS to Train African Health Managers

Funmi Ogundare

Lagos based international graduate school, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) is set to train and equip health managers who would oversee over 35 hospitals, clinics, diagnostic and health centres across the African continent.

The programme, an initiative of CIAPS with input from ECAPS, Cambridge, other health and management professionals as well as institutions in the USA, Australia and Canada is designed for experienced and new health organisations that want to improve their performance and increase revenue, among others.

CIAPS Centre Director, Professor Anthony Kila in a statement said: “participants will be managers, doctors and other health practitioners with experience in the health sector and those who are new to the role, but want to reach high levels.”

He stressed that the programme has been designed in such a way that would consider the need of and with a lot of inputs from patients, families and friends of patients, health regulators, medical directors, potential and present investors in health care as well as academics, practitioners and top consultants.

According to Kila, “one of the important roles that a lot of people dangerously under estimate is that of managers in healthcare. It is very shameful and painful to see medical directors trying to be business and general managers or nurses trying to be administrators.”

Also speaking, an expert, Mr. Ikenna Anabor, observed that there was a lot ICT can do for the health practices but unfortunately hospitals, clinics and other health centres in Africa were not taping into these potentials.

CIAPS Administrator and Events Coordinator, Sadie Davies noted that partnership was also a major factor in the way health managers of the future will perform their roles and responsibilities.

The programme, she noted, will be an opportunity to share direct and inside tips about the ever-moving health sector and will be a chance to discover productive and profitable partnership across the globe.

Interested participants are required to register on the centre’s website www.ciaps.org.