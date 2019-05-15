Senate Screens CBN Gov Emeifele Wednesday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate will today (Wednesday) screen the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emeifele, for reappointment for another five year term.

The screening will be done by its Committee on Banking, Finance and other Financial Institutions headed by Senator Adebayo Ibrahim by noon in Senate Committee Room 204.

The upper legislative chamber had on Tuesday referred the re-appointment of Emeifele to its committee on banking for further legislative action.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Wednesday written to Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, seeking the approval of the Senate to reappoint Emeifele for a second and final five year term as CBN Governor.

