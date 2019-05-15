NEMA to Compensate Flood Affected Farmers in Kebbi State

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that it is set to embarked on enumerating farmers affected by the 2018 floods in Kebbi State, so as to enable them benefit from the federal government’s agricultural intervention.

NEMA, spokesman, Sani Datti, in a statement, revealed that the intervention exercises was further to the implementation of the National Emergency Agricultural Intervention fund under the National Food Security Program of the federal government, for farmers affected by flood and security challenges across Nigeria.

The Head of NEMA Operations Office, Sokoto, Dr. Kofoworola Soleye, was quoted in the statement to have said, “the agency has already begun the intervention with enumeration which is still ongoing in identified states affected by the 2018 flood which devastated the farmlands.”

He explained that the exercise in Kebbi state targeted affected farmers in nine local government areas of the state and they were issued with identification slips during the enumeration exercises which would be used for collection of agro relief intervention.

Reacting to the intervention exercises, the Chairman Kebbi state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo, appreciated the federal government’s kind gesture and also commended NEMA for being diligent in reaching out directly to the farmers.

A total sum of N27.5 billion had been approved by the Federal Executive Council on its meetings on Wednesday, 20th March 2019 for special intervention to assist farmers and crisis affected communities with inputs such as fertilizers, seedlings and agro chemical products in 18 identified states in the country.