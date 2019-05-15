Fadiga is Early Bird for The Match for Ambode

*Organisers plan to donate proceeds from the game to charity homes

Former Bolton Wanderers’ midfielder, Khalilou Fadiga, 45, is the early bird expected to arrive in Lagos today ahead of Saturday’s The Match for Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Senegalese is to fly into the former federal capital city from Brussel, Belgium where he has been living with his family after retiring from the game almost eight years ago.

Fadiga is familiar with Lagos turf, having scored for the Teranga Lions in their 2-1 defeat by the Super Eagles at the AFCON 2000 that Nigeria jointly hosted with Ghana.

Though a Senegalese, he also holds a Belgian passport.

Twelve other ex internationals are to arrive Lagos tomorrow from their various country of residents.

Meanwhile, organisers of the farewell game to celebrate Gov Ambode’s strides in the provision of sports infrastructure for Lagos, have announced that proceeds from the game will be distributed to some charity homes in the state.

“Special Olympic Nigeria that has been championing the cause of children with intellectual disabilities will get part of the proceeds from the match. Some foundations set up by some former Super Eagles will also be considered in the sharing of the proceeds from the match,” stressed Waidi Akanni, one of the organisers of The Match for Ambode.

He also listed at least 10 children of some indigent former Nigerian players to benefit by way of getting their school fees for next season paid.

Former Nigeria’s Head Coach, Jo Bonfrere is to coach some retired ex internationals to take on their counterpart coming into Lagos to honour Gov, Ambode.

Bonfere is to be assisted by the duo of former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joe Erico and ex international Henry Nwosu

‘The Match’ aimed to celebrate Gov. Ambode’s strides in provision of sports infrastructure for Lagos was moved from Onikan Stadium under reconstruction to Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Former World Footballer of the Year and President of Liberia, George Weah is listed amongst other retired top African soccer legends like El-Hadji Diouf, Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’O Fills, Abubarkar Titi Camara, Didier Zokora and Yaya Toure,

Others include; Richard Kingston, Herita Illunga, Christian Karembeu (former Real Madrid and France World Cup winner), Aaron Mokoena and Mamodu Sissoko among others coming for The Match.