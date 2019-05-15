Cyclone Idai: Zimbabwean President Commends Nigeria for Assistance 

The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has commended the Nigerian Government for extending relief items to the people of Zimbabwe recently affected by the tropical disaster Cyclone Idai.

Mnangagwa made the commendation when he received the federal government delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, on Wednesday at the State House in Harare.

“We are happy that the leadership of Nigeria has realised that their brothers and sisters here in Zimbabwe visited by Cyclone Idai need assistance.

“They brought lots of medicines and other materials to be given to people who have suffered the devastation.

“And in my own view, this is a demonstration to the people of Zimbabwe a friendship and support from Nigeria which was a frontline state during the struggle for apartheid.

“The bond between us is demonstrated by this support and assistance.

“So, to the people of Nigeria, I say the people of Zimbabwe are extremely happy and grateful for the support they have given to us.’

“Most of us in my generation were trained in Nigeria, and that is why we are now independent and Nigeria and Zimbabwe have come a long way,’’ he said.

Mnangagwa congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory in the recently concluded presidential election.

“I am happy that my brother, and colleague has won the election for the second term as leader of Nigeria,’’ he added.

Earlier, Onyeama expressed gratitude to the President of Zimbabwe for the warm reception accorded the Nigerian delegation.

The minister said Buhari directed him to deliver relief items comprising medicines and medical equipment to the government of Zimbabwe hit by Cyclone Idai.

“We are very humble to be received by His Excellency, I came to deliver on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari the sympathy of the Nigerian people.

“The gesture is a manifestation of fraternity and solidarity between our two countries and our people and I must say that we are overwhelmed by the warm reception by his Excellency.

“We are very humbled to be received by his Excellency and I consider Zimbabwe really my other home,’’ she said. (NAN)