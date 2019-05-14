Wizkid, Small Doctor to Thrill Fans at The Match for Ambode

The Match for outgoing Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode scheduled to hold on Saturday May 18 at the Agege Stadium is not going to be all about football as organisers of the football fiesta have succeeded in getting Nigeria’s music stars, Wizkid and Small Doctor to entertain fans.

According to a sneak preview of the programme planned for Saturday, Wizkid and Small Doctor will take their turns to thrill the fans and VIP with some of the songs that made them household names in the continent and beyond.

“It is going to be full fun all the way on Saturday when former Nigerian football stars line up against their counterparts coming from all over Africa to honour Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his contributions to sports development by way of providing quality sports infrastructure for the state,” observed Waidi Akanni, one of the organisers of the show.

He also listed some of the additional former Green Eagles to also thrill the crowd with their skills to include; Tarila Okorowanta, Bright Omokaro, Edema Fuludu, Yisa Sofoluwe, and several other former Nigerian stars now enjoying their retirement from the game.

With The Match barely days away, Akanni stressed that Saturday will remain unforgettable for football lovers as they will enjoy maximum comfort watching former African stars recreate some of those skills that made they very popular.

“We have been assured of full complete of security at The Match. There will be regular police personnel as well as stewards, bomb squad units to enable easy movements for fans in the arena as we celebrate Governor Ambode,” revealed the former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association.

Just last weekend, Nigeria’s Atlanta 1996 Olympic men’s football winning coach, Johannes-Franciscus Bonfrere confirmed that he will be available to lead former Super Eagles stars at The Match for Ambode.

Bonfere is to be assisted by the duo of former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joe Erico and ex international Henry Nwosu

‘The Match’ aimed to celebrate Gov. Ambode’s strides in provision of sports infrastructure for Lagos was moved from Onikan Stadium under reconstruction to Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Former World Footballer of the Year and President of Liberia, George Weah is listed amongst other retired top African soccer legends like El-Hadji Diouf, Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’O Fills, Abubarkar Titi Camara, Didier Zokora and Yaya Toure,

Others include; Richard Kingston, Herita Illunga, Christian Karembeu (former Real Madrid and France World Cup winner), Aaron Mokoena and Mamodu Sissoko among others coming for The Match.

Former Nigerian stars like Samson Siasia, Austin Eguavoen, Nwankwo Kanu and several of their contemporaries are to also feature at The Match.