Senate Refers Emefiele’s Reappointment as CBN Governor to Committee

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday referred the executive communication for the renewal of the appointment of Mr Godwin Emefiele as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to its Committee on Banking for further legislative action.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Wednesday written to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, seeking the approval of the upper legislative chamber for the re-appointment of Emefiele for another five-year term as CBN Governor in accordance with section 8(1) and (2) of the CBNAct 2007.

At the resumption of plenary Tuesday, Saraki referred the renewal request to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions headed by Senator Adebayo Ibrahim and is to report back to the Senate within one week.

