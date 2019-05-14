NIS Begins Web-based Application for Visa-on-Arrival

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has migrated to a web-based portal for processing of Visa-On-Arrival applications with effect from May 13 (yesterday).

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Mr. Sunday James who stated this in a stamen issued yesterday, said that prior to the migration to a web-based portal, applicants were expected to forward applications for visa via email or hard copy to the Comptroller General for approval.

The spokesman, however, said that with the web-based regime, applicants would only be required to log onto www.immigration.gov.ng where they could apply for the facility, make payment, and receive approval online.

James said, “The Comptroller-General of Immigration Muhammad Babandede, hereby calls on genuine investors to take advantage of the innovation as it improves migration and transparency in the system in line with the federal government’s policy of Ease of Doing Business.”

Visa-on-Arrival is a class of short visit visa issued at the port of entry.

The facility is available to frequently travelled high net worth investors and intending visitors, who may not be able to obtain visa at the Nigerian Missions/Embassies in their countries of residence due to the absence of a Nigerian mission in those countries or exigencies of urgent business travels.