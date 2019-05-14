LCCI to Hold Forum

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced plans to equip Nigerian businesses on the impact of the fourth industrial revolution.

According to the president, LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, who spoke at a media launch of ICTEL Expo 2019, scheduled to take place in Lagos, between July 16 and 17, 2019, with the theme, “Fourth Industrial Revolution: The Nigerian Story,” the topic was apt and would provide another great opportunity to influence national discourse on the culture of enterprise in Nigeria from an ICT positive perspective.

“This expo will therefore provide the required inspiration which many small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) need in their quest for improved performance.

“Perhaps more importantly, the 2019 ICTEL Expo is providing aspiring entrepreneurs, tech start-ups and thousands of unemployed and under employed Nigerians yet another unique opportunity for an enriching learning experience, capacity building, mentoring, connecting with investors and employers of labour and listening to life-changing accounts from different stakeholders.”

He said of importance was the impact which the 2019 ICTEL Expo would have on policy initiatives and advocacy, especially in the ICT space.

He expressed optimism that this year’s expo would bring to the fore issues that would prepare Nigeria for the realities and implications of the fourth industrial revolution.

Earlier, the Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Gabriel Idahosa, said it was no news that the developed countries and investing heavily in the Fourth industrial revolution, saying that Africa, indeed, Nigeria is far behind.

He noted that industry experts have submitted that of all regions worldwide, warning that Africa is at a great risk of being left behind by the fourth industrial revolution.

He advised that Nigeria with its position in Africa and the population of its youths, needs to brace up, stressing that technology is reshaping the world in an unimaginable manner.