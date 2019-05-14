Fuel Truck Catches Fire in Lagos

By Sunday Ehigiator

A fuel truck which reportedly fell along Oke Afa area of Isolo, Lagos Monday night caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the fully loaded fuel truck at about 10pm Monday night lost control and fell, spilling its content on the road and drainage.

Some residents of the area were said to have barricaded the road as a precautionary measure to save lives and property, while awaiting the arrival of Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency control teams.

Unfortunately, at about 5;30am Tuesday morning, according to eyewitness, some early risers removed the barricades to ply the road without considering the danger.

Driver of a fully loaded commercial bus was said to have lost control of his vehicle while plying the road and fell in the drainage full of petrol. The impact caused an explosion in the area.

Many vehicles were said to have been trapped in the inferno. The casualty figure is unknown.

More details shortly…