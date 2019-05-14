Activist Urges Chevron to Put out Opuekeba Wellhead Fire

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Worried about the fire outbreak at Opuekeba flow-station wellhead in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, a Niger Delta-based activist, Mr. Mulade Sheriff, has called on the American oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), to act now for the safety of people in the host communities and their environs.

He noted that the people in Tsekelewo, Opuama communities and their environs are in grave danger of losing their homes and environment to the avoidable fire outbreak from Chevron oil wellhead which, according to him, has degenerated into destructive and life threatening situation.

The renowned environmentalist, who made the appeal in Koko, headquarters of Warri North LGA, tasked the multinational oil company to adopt and adhere strictly to international environment best practices, and put out the fire urgently to save the people from terminal diseases.

He said it was regrettable and debilitating to see IOCs carry out environmentally destructive oil and gas exploration and related activities in the Niger Delta region, alleging that they are deliberately exploiting the people for profits against the safety of the environment.

Mulade, however, accused the IOCs of always taking the advantage of Nigeria’s weak environmental policies and bad governance to continually ruin the region ecosystem.

He, therefore, called for prompt action that would end the neglect of the environment by federal and state governments.