Ocean Surge Ravages Four Ondo Communities, Properties

James Sowole in Akure

Ocean surge has destroyed four riverine communities of Ondo State and rendered residents homeless in Ilaje Local Government Areas of the state.

The surge which was said to have occurred last week, affected four communities of Mese, Ayetoro, Abereke, and Gbagira, all in the oil rich council area of the state.

A source told journalists that the area had over the years been suffering from ocean surge being coastal community.

He said the latest incident that wreaked havoc started three weeks ago and was yet to cease till last week, adding that no life was however lost in the surge.

The source said: “Many have been rendered homeless after the incident because their houses have been destroyed. We need the government intervention, as we need shoreline protection in that area.”

To this end, a group under the auspices of the Ilaje Advancement Forum has called on the government and other stakeholders to protect the residents of the affected communities.

Coordinator of the group, Mr. Fadeshola Ojamomi, said the government and relevant agencies were aware of the ugly development, noting that the affected communities started noticing the sea incursion in 2006.

“The federal government approved the sum of N8 billion for sea embankment sometimes in 2006 and 2007 but nothing happened till date.

“We wrote to the governor recently and we are currently working on an open letter to the president via the national dailies,” he stated.