Obaseki appoints 14 permanent secretaries

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of 14 permanent secretaries into the state public service to strengthen the state’s ongoing reforms and deepen sustainable development.

In a statement signed by the Edo State Head of Service, Isaac Ehiozuwa, the state government said “the swearing in of the Permanent Secretaries is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 16 May, 2019, at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Benin City, at 2:30pm, while guests are to be seated at 1:30pm.”

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are Dr Irowa Osamwonyi Abiodun William, Mrs Obobairibhojie Helen Edewede, Mrs Okodugha Birgitta Eno, Mr Ighodaro Aghamioghogho David, Mrs Ebhodaghe Ehimwenma Joy, Mr Sede Joses Oghodemhe, Mrs Idehen Dorcas Amenaghawon, Mr Ediagbonya Fidelis.

Others include: Mr Ufunmwen James Ikponmwosa Oke, Mr Omorowa Peter O., Mrs Eghe-Abe Theresa Irenonsen, Mrs Aigbavboa Aikefe Oloruimen, Mr Okonofua Ekhomeiga Godwin and Mr Edionwe Joel Uhunnoma.