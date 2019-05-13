EY Hosts Audit Committee Members

The Ernst & Young Nigeria (EY), is set to engage banks’ audit committee members. The forum is part of efforts to brainstorm on governance related issues, bringing into perspective, the evolving demands of business, regulators and investors alike.

The forum with the theme, ‘Innovating the Audit to drive quality and Value’, would provide a unique opportunity for experts in financial sector to unpack the many issues around the code of corporate governance and the role of the audit committee. The event holds on May 15, 2019, in Lagos.

According to Head, Financial Services, EY West Africa, Anthony Oputa,

the audit committee parley was put together to deliberate on the alignment of audit committee agenda with banks’ priority areas, present compliance matters as well as new reporting standards, among other pressing issues bordering on audit.

Other areas of interest to focus on include, the cyber breach response, digital transformation as well as Audit Committee oversight of financial reporting and effectiveness.

Continuing, Oputa said: “In our journey to build a better working world, we are continually innovating to support Audit committee members to carry out their governance role to better meet the evolving demands of business, regulators and investors.”