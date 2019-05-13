Enugu Govt Explains Low Level of Water Supply 

The Enugu State Water Corporation has informed residents of the state that it has completed repairs of the 600mm ductile iron transmission pipeline at Oji River Water Scheme, which got damaged last week, at Obunofia, Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by its Managing Director, Mr. Chidozie Eze, the corporation explained that the current low level of water supply to Enugu metropolis was because of power outage at both Ajalli and Oji River Water Schemes following “the heavy rain of the early hours of Thursday”.

Eze disclosed that “the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are working to restore power supply to the two schemes, to enable the corporation supply water to Enugu metropolis”.

The managing director therefore reassured residents of the state of normal water supply once the power is restored, “in keeping with the outcome of the recent town hall meeting on water by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and stakeholders and its mandate to ensure adequate water supply to the good people of Enugu State”.

He also reassured that “further measures are being taken to comprehensively address the issue of water supply in the state”.