Dana Air Supports Cancer Patient 

Dana Air has joined the call for donors of stem cell for a patient diagnosed with cancer of the blood. Astrid, 41, a Nigerian- German mother, is in need of a stem cell transplant to survive a disease she was diagnosed with in September 2018, after visiting the doctor for sore throat.

Speaking on Dana Air’s call for donors, the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said ”Project PINK BLUE, a cancer fighting non-governmental organisation that we have been supporting for years now in partnership with Bone Marrow Registry Nigeria (BMRN) and The Sun Flower Fund is organising donor drive events across Nigeria and we are calling on Nigerians to help save Astrid by registering and signing up as donors.

”To stay alive, Astrid needs a matching stem cell donor and anyone who is healthy and between the 18-45 years old can help by registering as a potential stem donor by attending the donor drive taking place at: GIZ Office, 592 Idejo Street, Beside Development Bank, Victoria Island, Lagos. 11am-5pm, or visit www.help-astrid.com.

“The registration takes only a few minutes and doesn’t hurt or involve any cost implication,” Ezenwa said.

According to the airline, the search for her genetic twin is very difficult. The chance of finding this match is 1:100 000 and the best chance of a match is within one’s ethnic background.

“There is only a 25 per cent chance that a sibling will be a match. The remaining 75 per sent chance depends on an unrelated matching donor being found

As part of its broad corporate social responsibility (CSR), Dana Air has been in the forefront of supporting sickle cell and cancer awareness programs across Nigeria. The airline has also been supporting one of the organisers of the events –Project PINK BLUE, in its drive to create awareness about cancer, and assist survivors across the country.