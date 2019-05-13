CBN Deputy Governors, Others Named CIBN Fellows

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) will this Thursday, May 16, 2019, formally confer its honorary fellowship awards on six distinguished bankers in recognition of their contributions to the banking industry and the nation’s economy.

The awardees, according to a statement from the institute are the Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Financial Systems Stability Directorate, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad; the Deputy Governor, CBN, Corporate Services Directorate, Mr. Edward Adamu, the Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Peter Amangbo; the Chairman, Goldfield Group, Mr. Bade Adeshina; the Managing Director/CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria Plc; Mr. Tony Okpanachi and the Managing Director/CEO, Jaiz Bank Plc, Mr. Hassan Usman.

The event which would hold in Lagos, would be honoured by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the Distinguished Guest of Honour; the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon as Chairman of the occasion and the Founder and Chairman, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aluko Dangote as the Special Guest of Honour.

While the Chairman, Coronation Capital Nigeria Limited and Africa Initiative for Governance, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, would deliver the keynote address titled, “Ethical Dilemma in Financial Institutions: The Way Forward,” the President, CIBN, Dr. Uche Olowu, would chair the occasion and the First Vice President, CIBN, Mr Bayo Olugbemi, would be the Chief Host and the Registrar/CEO, Mr ‘Seye Awojobi would be the host.

“The event is also expected to attract attendance of top management of banks and other financial institutions, regulatory agencies, captains of industry, diplomats, government functionaries and other stakeholders.

“The awards will be conferred on awardees at the first ever extraordinary investiture of the institute held, outside the regular CIBN investiture series,” the statement explained.