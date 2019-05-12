US based businessman, Jim Omaraye’s New Passion

All his life, Jim Omaraye, Chairman/President, De-WestWind, USA, is known for his ability to discover and nurture talents.

It was in pursuit of his passion that he created and produced Nigeria’s first ever education-focused movie entitled, The Secret of Success, a production that starred Funke Akindele, who is one of the most popular movie stars in Nigeria today.

Interestingly, Omaraye, having made a name for himself abroad, has now returned home to pursue one of his other childhood dreams, which is to give back to the society. He has set up a ride sharing app/delivery service christened De-West Wind Nigeria, a subsidiary of De-WestWind, California, USA.

Speaking of the opportunities De-WestWind is offering Nigerians, he said car owners are welcome on the platform.

“Drivers looking for cars to drive or car owners who want to put up their cars for rent are also welcome. Those who have motor bikes with service careers at the back are also welcome, “he added.

He further stated that De-WestWind, which is currently in Edo, Oyo, Enugu, Delta and Rivers States and FCT, Abuja, is giving a whopping 90 per cent commission to drivers.