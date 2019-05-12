Job Creation Key to Restoring Nigeria’s glory, Says Obi

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi yesterday said any leader interested in leading Nigerians should look for ways to create jobs for a teeming population of unemployed youths.

Obi, the vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), equally advised Nigerians to live according to the dictates of the titles they bear.

Obi made the call during a breakfast meeting with the formators and students of Blessed Iwene Tansi Major Seminary, Onitsha, the Anambra capital yesterday.

At the meeting, Obi expressed confidence that Nigeria “will become a changed country. We must restore the glory of Nigeria. We must restore excellence in Nigeria. We must make Nigeria a distinguished country among the comity of nations.”

He, thus, said any leader interested in Nigeria “must look for ways to create jobs in Nigeria; lessen the forces of heterogeneity that is loosened upon the state and respect the diversity of the country by carrying everybody along.”

He noted that there was nothing wrong with those titles Nigerian bear, noting that they were meant for category of officers based on what they ought to represent.

He cited the case of His Excellency, which according to him, was supposed to represent the epitome of excellent life worthy of emulation while Distinguished must be a person distinguished from the rest in his character and contributions to the growth and development of the Church.

Obi promised to assist the Seminary in different ways, emphasising the need the need to make seminarians a part of the change Nigeria yearns for.

Also at the meeting, the Rector of the school, Rev. Emmanuel Dim extolled obi’s qualities, noting that his legacy as a governor, as already pointed out, “is one that has remained strongly foundational to what Anambra State is today and will ever be.”

Dim said they were attracted “to Obi and sought to interact with him, because our interaction with him is bound to enrich us, as we are well aware of the calibre of person that you are.”