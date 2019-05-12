In Nigeria, Deadly Terrorists Deserve Government’s Respect!

On January 6, 2018, The Nation Newspapers carried a headline which read as follows “Why we attacked Benue communities-Miyetti Allah cattle breeders”.

In the accompanying story, Garus Gololo, leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association justified the mass murder of Nigerian citizens in Benue state and told the BBC that ‘herdsmen were only defending themselves from thieves.’

In any country, but Nigeria, an association that made such careless comments, like the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, would be answeing questions, but Nigeria is a special case.

Rather than caution this group that have severally tried to justify the killings of Nigerians by herdsmen, who in most cases are not Nigerians, the Presidency unbelievably said “The Miyetti Allah group is like Ohanaeze and Afenifere.”

The above is a direct quote. I did not add to it. It is what it is.

First of all, how can you equate an association formed for the purpose of breeding cows to associations formed for the purpose of protecting human beings? Are Garba Shehu and his boss okay? Miyetti Allah protects cows. Afenifere and Ohana’eze protect people. They are NOT on the same level.

At the height of racism in England, homes for rent used to carry signs ‘For Rent. NO Irish. NO Blacks. NO Dogs. We fought against that. Now, in Nigeria, a Black run government is equating the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, an association formed to protect cattle, with Afenifere and Ohana’eze, ethnic national associations formed to protect people. Is it that the Buhari government is racist or stupid or both?

And when the leaders of Afenifere and Ohana’eze, ethnic national associations rightly rejected being compared to a group that has been known to justify genocide, the Presidency unbelievably released a statement doubling down on its earlier classification.

According to the Ohana’eze spokesman, Uche Achi-Okpaga, “You can never put Ohanaeze and Miyetti Allah on the same pedestal. Even at that, Miyetti Allah members are herdsmen who are tormenting Nigerians and you are hobnobbing with them, what are you telling Nigerians?”

I must say that he is right. I align myself to his stand fully.

On his own part, Yinka Odumakin, the spokesman for Afenifere, said “We are surprised that the spokesperson (Shehu) was talking like someone under the influence of drugs. In Afenifere, we don’t kill, we don’t abduct people. How can you compare us to a group of people who have been killing in Enugu, Benue, Ogun and other states?”

In response to these statements, the Presidency released its own statement on Friday May 10, 2019 and said inter alia that “Miyetti Allah, like any other trade, community, ethnic organization or interest group is a legal stake holder in our nation and should be respected. We maintain that the government needs to engage all stakeholders and seek partnership in building our country.”

Miyetti Allah deserves respect? Really!

Herdsmen and their Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association do not need to have a spokesman. President Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, appears to have been assigned the job of speaking for them by the President. I hope Nigerians are watching as their own government equates killers with peaceful organisations like Afenifere and Ohana’eze.

With the way President Buhari and his Any Government in Power Spokesman, Garba Shehu, are so biased in the defence of herdsmen and their umbrella body, only a fool will have confidence that this government will ever bring killer herdsmen to justice!

I thought things were bad when the Nigerian Police paid a ransom to the kidnappers of 2 policemen last week.

But this week, I was weak when Buhari complained that ‘kidnapping is now a business’. If the President complains, what should ordinary citizens do?

The fact remains that herdsmen of Fulani heritage are behind most kidnappings in Nigeria today. My own brother-in-law, was kidnapped by herdsmen. Coincidentally, the head of Afenifere, Chief Olu Falae, has himself been kidnapped by herdsmen, and his farm destroyed.

Just yesterday, an orthopedic surgeon at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Professor Olayinka Adegbehingbe, who was himself kidnapped on Sunday May 5, 2019, testified that he was kidnapped by herdsmen who happened to be Fulani, and that a N5.045 million ransom was paid before he was freed.

That is why I almost wept when the President attended a sermon at the Aso Villa mosque and the imam told him that the high rate of insecurity under Buhari is a test from God.

Was it God that told President Buhari to treat members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association with kids glove when they perpetrate actions inimical to the national security of Nigeria?

Things have gotten so bad to the extent that the Emir of Daura, President Buhari’s village, says “I have not seen this kind of country; how do we live like animals”!

Why will this not be the case when we have a government that insists on treating killer herdsmen with “respect”?

In 2015, the Global Terrorism Index listed herdsmen of Fulani descent as the world’s 4th most deadly terrorist group. In 2019, the Nigerian Presidency released a statement saying that their umbrella organisation deserves “respect” and you still wonder why Nigeria is the world headquarters for extreme poverty?

Anyway, going back to the Emir of Daura, the man has forgotten when he was asking Nigerians to vote for Buhari and #NextLevel. Mr. Emir, enjoy your “type of country”!

I am sorry, but I have no sympathy for this Emir. You had a choice between a PROBLEM and a SOLUTION, and you chose a PROBLEM. Therefore, you must REAP what you SOWED!

In 2014/2015, a BLOODY LIAR (let me control myself and not use unprintable words) who was REPORTING to then President Goodluck Jonathan, felt he had dealt Jonathan a death blow politically by telling a $49 billion dollar LIE. In 2019, those on whose behalf he dealt that LYING blow on Jonathan, have themselves dealt him his own LYING blow that reduced him to the level of REPORTING to a Local Government Chairman. Meanwhile, as you are reading this, the President of South Africa is reporting to ex President Jonathan who is heading an election observer mission to that nation. The Law of Sowing and Reaping has no MENU. You get SERVED what you DESERVE #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts

You can have a PRIVATE jet and live in a PRIVATE estate. You can even be buried in a PRIVATE grave. But you will either end up in a very PUBLIC HEAVEN or a very PUBLIC HELL. So don’t let the PRIVATE wealth you temporarily have make you PUBLICLY proud. Avoid pride by all means. God can fetch water with a basket just to disgrace a proud bucket. Never look down on anyone otherwise God may ensure you fall down like Goliath. There is no big man or low man. The status may be big, but all men are equal before God. #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets.