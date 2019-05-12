Huge Crowd Welcomes Emir Sanusi at Kano Airport

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Thousands of Kano residents received the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who arrived at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Sunday evening after a lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The emir’s plane landed at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) at 4.26pm.

Sanusi was welcomed to a tumultuous reception by hundreds of supporters who expressed solidarity with him following his running battle with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who last week installed four new emirs in Kano.

The Emir’s convoy went straight to the palace from the airport.

It was also learnt that with the crowd , a journey of fifteen minutes lasted for hours as the convoy was overwhelmed by the huge crowds that swarmed around the Emir.

Among the traditional title holders at the Airport were Makama Kano, District Head of Wudil , Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim.

Others include the District Head of Doguwa, Alhaji Aliyu Harazumi Umar, Dan Isan Kano and District Head of Warawa Alhaji Kabiru Tijjani Hashim