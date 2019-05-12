Families Lament Detention of Adara Leaders without Trial

John Shiklam in Kano

Children of nine Adara leaders arrested in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, yesterday protested the detention of their fathers without trial.

The children lamented that the detention of their breadwinners without trial was a violation of their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

They expressed their concern in a statement signed by Bege Bawa-Magaji, Mercy Dio-Maisamari and Godiya Sani-Magaji, calling for the release of their breadwinners.

The police had arrested the Adara leaders on February 16 for allegedly conspiring with others at large to attack Fulani inhabitants” February 14, 2019

The affected leaders include the acting traditional ruler of Adara, Mr. Bawa Magaji; President of Adara Development Union, Mr. Awemi Maisamari; former Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sani Magaji and National Treasurer, Adara Development Association, Mr. Joseph Abdallah.

Others are Village Head of Maro, Tanko Maisamari; Village Head of Ungwan Gamo, Mr. Hosea Danladi; Village Head of Kutura, Mr. Joseph Ayuba; Village Head of Aguba, Mr. Tanko Wada and Elder Ulu Maitumbi.

In the statement they issued in Kaduna yesterday, the children of the affected leaders accused the Kaduna State Government of alleged bias against the Adara people by singling out their leaders for arrest in the crisis in involving two groups.

The statement said about 200 people were killed while 12,480 others were rendered homeless in the series of attacks by suspected herdsmen on Adara communities.

It noted that the state government “claimed that 66 Fulani bodies were found. The state government eventually increased the death figure of Fulani victims to 130…

”Incidentally, there have been series of attacks and killings, even after the state government confined our elders and fathers in prisons,” the statement

At the time of this statement, the statement said about 12,480 Adara people “have been displaced from their ancestral homes and now live in IDP camps with the attendant hazards.

“We are alarmed at the increasing spate of mass slaughter unleashed by terrorists on our innocent people living in Adara communities.

“The attacks have so far claimed the lives of almost 200 Adara natives, slaughtered in the cruelest manner and over 500 houses were destroyed by invading armed herdsmen.

“The state government has not arrested a single Fulani for the murder of our people and the destruction of our homes.

“It is even more shocking that in spite of the fact that these murderers carried out the attacks in broad daylight and sometimes exchange gunshots with security personnel, not a single individual or their sponsors have been arrested.

”This clearly exposes the government’s bias against the Adara Nation. Since February 16, our fathers have been in detention having been denied bail.

“The continuous detention of our elders and fathers without bail or trial is a violation of their fundamental human rights,” the statement explained.