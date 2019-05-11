Startimes Announces David Zhang as New CEO

StarTimes Nigeria has unveiled its new CEO, David Zhang, at a press briefing held at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja. He joined StarTimes Group in China about 30 years ago and has worked in the overseas department in Africa for seven years but before now, he had worked in the StarTimes Nigeria operations department.

The CEO was delighted to brief the press about the upcoming projects and game plans for his new administration. He said, “Our most recent business offering is our OTT business called StarTimes ON. StarTimes ON is our online video streaming service. It is the next generation of StarTimes streaming service. It introduces new features such as video on demand (VOD) live TV and lots of movies, sports and entertainment content all on the mobile app and free of charge.”

He added, “We are a major investor in Nigeria, with our investment put at over $220m. We also employ many Nigerians today, with over direct & indirect employment to over 1,000 Nigerians in all 36 states of the country and indirect employment to more than 3,000 staff through our dealers. As I am now back in Nigeria as CEO, I hope that all of you, who are already good friends with our company will give me more support as we work together every day to ensure that more Nigerians are aware of our good works to provide affordable entertainment to every home.”

He said Startimes’ mission remained to provide affordable quality entertainment to every African home, and “we do this through innovation, integrity, diligent and devotion. This has helped us to get closer to our vision – To become one of the most influential media groups in the world.”