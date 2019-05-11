Shun Corruption, NYSC DG Charges Staff

The new Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim, has called on the staff to shun corruption and malpractices. He gave the advice yesterday in Abuja during his official taking over from the immediate past DG of the scheme, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazure at the scheme’s national headquarters, promising to make corps members, staff welfare and security his top priority. Brig. Gen. Ibrahim who was of immense gratitude to God and President Buhari for the opportunity to serve, promised a cordial working relationship, open door policies and listening ear and promised to take the scheme to the next pedestal. According to him, “My sincere and profound gratitude to, first and foremost, the Almighty God for making today possible. My ardent appreciation goes to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; Minister of Defence; Chief of Army Staff for finding me worthy to be appointed DG of this great scheme.”

I cannot thank the outgoing DG enough. He has done extremely well to have lifted the scheme to a higher level. I want to assure him that I will strive to sustain the tremendous achievements and take the scheme to another pedestal. My vision will be to sustain effective utilization of the potentials of the Corps Members, pursue a technologically driven organization, improve on the welfare of both Corps Members and the staff, as well as their security, strengthen the existing collaborations with stakeholders, and rejig the NYSC ventures in line with the NYSC Act. To whom much is given, much is expected, I would want to urge the staff to be committed to work, shun malpractices and corruption. Team work and fairness to all will be my watchword.