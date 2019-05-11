Revolutionplus to Bankroll First International Road Race in Abeokuta

History will be made in the capital city of Ogun State, Abeokuta on November 3, 2019, as the city hosts her first international road race in the history of the great rock city.

Revolution Plus Property Development Company, a renowned real estate giant in Africa is the headline sponsor and Abeokuta as the host City.

MD Revolution Plus Property Development Company, Mr. Bamidele Onalaja expressed his enthusiasm and that of his team in bringing a mind-blowing experience to the people of Ogun State.

According to the event’s Media Officer, Gbenga Davies, the Revolutionplus Abeokuta 10k Race will begin at Onikolobo Iyana Oloke junction through the scenic Omida Market, leading up to Ake Junction through to the Iconic Itoko around Saje, with the historic Alake’s Palace as the finish point.

Davies, noted in a press statement yesterday, that the route of the Abeokuta 10k Race had been measured by the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF) certified measurer, Norrie Williamson, and the race has been awarded its route certification.

Davies said further in the press statement, that the Nilayo Sports Management boss also confirmed that in his discussion with the Ogun State Governor- Elect, Dapo Abiodun, a few days ago, he got a huge boost with Abiodun promising full commitment towards increasing the tourism potentials of the state.