Pochettino will Discuss Tottenham Future after Champions League Final

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he would discuss his future with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy following the Champions League final next month.

The Argentine led Spurs to a dramatic semi-final victory against Ajax on Wednesday, recovering from 3-0 down on aggregate with 45 minutes to play in Amsterdam to progress to the final on away goals.

However, before the game he suggested he could leave Tottenham if they win the Champions League this season as it would be too difficult to repeat “the miracle”.

While he did not quite repeat that suggestion before their final Premier League game of the season against Everton, Pochettino did say: “After five years I think it is a moment to close a chapter.

“It’s not going to be the same in July when we start pre-season. It’s so important to have clear ideas of the project and the challenge we are going to have ahead.

“It was very clear five years ago that the priority was going to be until the stadium was finished. We feel so proud because our capacity to manage this situation, that was very difficult, is amazing.

“But what is next? That is the question. It’s difficult for me to explain. I need to listen to Daniel – he is the boss.

“The final is going to be an amazing moment. After the final is going to be a time to talk a lot, and listen to what is next.”

Pochettino confessed it has been tough to concentrate on the home game against Everton on Sunday after leading Spurs to their first ever Champions League final, but said they have a responsibility to recover that focus before kick-off.

Spurs are not yet guaranteed a place in the top four although it would take a remarkable swing in goal difference for Arsenal to overhaul them, and Pochettino said: “We are living a dream and it’s difficult to be in reality.

“But Sunday is an important day for us and to be ready is our priority, and to finish in the right way in front of our fans.

“It was an amazing moment to live altogether after five years. Our responsibility is to be ready. We are in a good position but it is almost; it’s not done.

“To finish in a good way would be a massive boost to prepare for the final in Madrid against Liverpool.”

Tottenham have a number of players unavailable for the game against Everton, including Heung-Min Son and Juan Foyth , who are serving three-game bans following their red cards against Bournemouth last week.