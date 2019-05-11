By Azuka Ogujiuba

Phoenix Rising Collection ’19 by Pernia – This is an awakening ..Introducing our new revolutionary neck pieces collection from Pernia..The lady of reinvention, Phoenix is a reminder that no matter what you may leave behind, you can light the flame , let it burn and rise again to brighten up your life ….Through adversity is how we grow .Reinvention can happen at any moment or at any age and in all aspects of our lives .. The key inspiration is sparked by the beautiful maasai women who boldly display their femininity through their bead jewelries ..The maasai tribe live in the southern part of Kenya and the northern part Of Tanzania..

And the names of every single neck piece in this Phoenix rising collection was named after some fearless black female warriors through out history, representing the boldness , strenghth, fierceness of the African woman…