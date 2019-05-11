JAC Models Feature Prominently at Lagos Motor Fair

Fast growing auto brand, JAC has continued to make waves in the Nigerian market with its appearance at the on-going Lagos Motor Fair, showing its strength as the only newly introduced brand with a full model range cutting across passenger cars, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), pickup and light duty trucks.

Delighted by the achievements of the brand in Nigeria in just about four years, Managing Director of Elizade Autoland, (distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria) Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo told pressmen at the Federal Palace hotel, Victoria island, Lagos (venue of the fair) that the pedigree of the Elizade brand coupled with the sound quality of the JAC brand, facilitated the fast penetration of the auto brand into the Nigerian market.

Hence, the company recently initiated and sponsored the Mechanic festival, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Elizade Autoland and JAC to relate with and train mechanics as well as provide some basic tools to them.

According to the MD, “when you have a very good product with good design and pocket friendly price, the customers will appreciate. We want to get more Nigerians to trust the JAC brand. They already trust Elizade, and they are beginning to trust the JAC brand.”

He said all the models of the JAC brand that stood the test of time as more and more corporate bodies, government agencies and individuals are buying the vehicles across the country.

The T6 pickup is truly value for money, he said, as the vehicle which recently passed an all-terrain test at an impressive event in Lagos last year, comes with a lot of packages like turbo-charged technology, digital display, reversed view etc. All these and more, he said, “makes the JAC T6 pickup a workhorse and a leisure vehicle.”

On the light trucks, Demola Ade-Ojo explained that “the quality is better compared to other brands. The JAC light trucks comes with Cummins engines, and high spring and reinforced suspension to enable them carry more load.”

JAC passenger cars and SUVs, he noted, have gained very rapid acceptance, as he attested to the fact that as the number one JAC sales man in Nigeria, both himself and his wife drive the JAC S7 SUV, which comes with all the luxurious features obtainable in modern luxury SUVs.

Demola Ade-Ojo who is an experienced auto personality, added that his company offers total auto solution to customers as beyond sales, it offers quality after-sales in terms of spares and servicing, financing and suitable vehicles to fit the different terrain of the country.

Though the JAC brand is still being embraced by more and more customers across the country, Elizade Autoland has already distributed the vehicles to some key establishments like Mobil, flourmills, Nestle, Guinness etc.

Satisfied with the quality of the JAC models, Managing Director, Mobil Nigeria, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, stated during a tour of the JAC stand at the fair that “we want to continue to associate with the brand, very economical to run, it looks like the winner.”

The different models distributed in Nigeria are the J4 sedan; the S2, S3, S5 and S7 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV); the T6 pickup; the Sunray mini bus; and the X5, L40 and N-Series light duty trucks.