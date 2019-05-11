German Embassy: Communicate with Nigerians in English

Saturday letter2

I applied for a German Visa to enable me attend Rotary International Convention in Hamburg, June 1-5, 2019. For this reason, I was invited to the Embassy at Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

The Visa application is written in both German and English to enable non-Germans comprehend.

Fortunately at the German Embassy, all officials are Nigerians and they spoke English; even the consul officer who conducted the interview is a Nigerian who spoke English. She also issued a caveat statement in English on “biometric data” captured. On March 27, 2019 the embassy returned my international passport without the Visa. Meanwhile a letter written in German was equally enclosed. I cannot read German, so till date I am yet to know the reasons why the Visa was denied.

According to “Vienna Diplomatic Convention” Germany Embassy in Nigeria should communicate with Nigerian citizens in Nigeria in English! Do they expect Visa applicants to be looking for German-English translators?

Abiodun Ademosu, Odunademosu2000@yahoo.com