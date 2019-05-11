Dogara to Empower 1,000 Women, Youths

No fewer than 1,000 women and youths are to benefit from a training and empowerment programme on agricultural practices facilitated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Mr. Iliya Habila which was made available to THISDAY yesterday in Bauchi , said the training programme was aimed at empowering women and youths for improved agricultural production. The participants, are drawn from across the 42 wards in the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi state, which Dogara represents at the National Assembly. Speaking at the opening session of the programme in Bogoro on Tuesday, the Speaker, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Logistics, Mr. Jolly Yakubu, told the participants that the programme was part of efforts aimed at enhancing their farming knowledge towards improving crop yield. According to him, the two-day training session was also aimed at enhancing the capacity of the farmers in modern agricultural practices.

He said in the past years, similar training programmes facilitated by the Speaker had boosted agricultural production in the constituency and state at large. He urged the beneficiaries to listen attentively to the lectures to be given by specialists in various fields of agriculture to enable them benefit from the programme.