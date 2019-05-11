Again, Boko Haram Attacks Maiduguri, Kills 4

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Boko Haram on Saturday attacked Maiduguri, Bono State capital abducting five persons and carting away food items and other valuable items.

Four of the five persons were later shot dead about seven kilometres away. The fifth person who was thought to have died only sustained gunshot wounds.

Speaking to our correspondent, Prophet Sunday Solomon, the founder of Bethel Assembly International, Maiduguri, said the insurgents came into the compound, which had six bungalows, where he resides at Njimtilo, in the outskirts of Maiduguri at about 12.25am.

He said when he heard movement within the compound, he thought perhaps the gate was not locked and came out to lock it.

He said however to his surprise he was met by a strange man who pointed a gun at him and was calling on others to come in.

Solomon said he took the initiative and lunged at him and quickly headed for his door.

He said the attacker shot severally at him and it was a miracle that he survived even with a single shot hitting him.

He narrated that they later came into his residence and took food items from the kitchen and mobile phones from the sitting room.

He said he was surprised that they were not able to see him and his family that were hiding in one of the toilets in the flat.

Another of the residents, Peter Ogoleh, whose flat was not attacked, said he thought no one was present in his flat when they came to attack as it was locked and everyone was silent.

He said I saw them through the window holding a gun at Isaac Dibal who was sleeping within the compound because of the heat.

They held him at gunpoint with his wife and baby. They took him inside to ransack their home for valuables which they carted away.

According to him, they abducted Isaac Dibal and the four other men working on Airtel installation in Maiduguri, who resided in one of flats in the compound.

The insurgents, according to the residents of the area later lined up the five abducted men about seven kilometers away and shot them.

Four persons died and one other person, Abdullahi Kabir, was lucky to only sustain wound.

He was later taken to the Borno State Specialist Hospital by residents of the area.

Confirming the attack, Bello Dambatta, the Head of Operations, Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said four bodies were deposited at the morgue from the attack in Njimtilo by one of the ambulances of the agency.

He said one persons critically injured was presently on admission at the State Specialist Hospital.