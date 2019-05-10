Zenith Bank Hails Standard of Ikoyi Club Swimming Meet

The sponsor of the just concluded Ikoyi Club Swimming competition for primary and secondary school students, Zenith Bank, has showered praises on the participants because of the standard exhibited at the one-day competition.

Zenith Bank’s Executive Director, Dennis Olisa, noted that the outfit was proud of the competition.

“We are happy with the standard exhibited by the students, they were all talented and the competition witnessed keen contest in all categories.

“Our aim is in this competition is to encourage and groom swimming talents in Nigeria for future world-class performance in line with the Zenith bank focus of catching them young across all sporting activities

Let me also state that we will continue to help in the development of sports and exposure of talents in our unique way.”

Grange School Ikeja emerged overall champions out of the 13 schools that took part in the 4th edition of the swimming competition.

The Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938 Swimming competition, Oloyede Obatoyinbo, commended the sponsors for putting smiles on the faces of the young ones.

“We are excited that the competition is getting bigger every year. This is good for the partnership of the club with Zenith Bank. We expect that next year we are going to have a bigger and better tournament,” Obatoyinbo said.