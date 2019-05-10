Udoma Inaugurates NBS Board, Cautions against Undue Interference

James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma Thursday inaugurated the governing board of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The 15-member governing board, which comprises six political appointees and nine institutional members, is chaired by Dr.

Kabiru Nakaura.

The Statistician General of the Federation/Chief Executive, NBS, Dr. Yemi Kale, will serve as secretary.

The minister charged members to see their appointments as a call to national service, stressing that the statistical agency remained critical to the implementation of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration economic agenda.

He also cautioned members of the board against interfering in the day-to-day operations of the respective agencies, maintaining that the task should be left to the chief executive of the NBS alone.

He further challenged board members to come up with innovative policies that would support the mandate of the NBS to aid the diversification of the economy.

Udoma said the board should work in harmony with the management of the bureau to achieve its goals, especially considering the important role the NBS plays in nation building.