Power Outage Hits Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The ancient city of Kano has been thrown into darkness following the collapsed of the national grid for the third time in two days.

Currently, Kano is under zero megawatts in Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) with no power to share.

The firm has pleaded with its esteemed customers over the inconveniences resulting from the protracted power outage experienced.

The company’s spokesman, Mohammed Kandi, said in a statement issued in Kano yesterday that “the management of KEDCO sincerely apologises to all our esteemed customers in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States on the ongoing power shortage experienced at their various locations.”

He further explained that power supply was restored to customers at about 10a.m. on May 9 after the second grid collapse which occurred by 5a.m.

According to Kandi, “The grid crashed again at exactly 2:24p.m. yesterday thereby forcing KEDCO coverage areas to deal with zero megawatts.”

He, however, assured the customers that normal power supply would be restored to KEDCO network area as soon as the grid stabilises.