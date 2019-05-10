Peak Milk Deepens Support for AY Live Show

Mary Nnah

FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak Milk further deepened support for the AY Live Comedy Show when it recently thrilled its numerous consumers to a night of laughter, fun, and good vibes as they were entertained at the comedy show held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The show lived up to its billing as Nigeria’s biggest comedy show with a line-up of A-list performers such as I Go Dye, Helen Paul, Funny Bone, Gordons, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, Eboh Bomb, and others dishing out jokes from their repertoire.

From an exquisite blue carpet experience which featured 2018 Big Brother Africa Finalist, Tobi Bakre and Tinsel Actress, Linda Ejiofor, the Peak experience had guests voting for their favourite ‘breakfast parties’ while treated to milk-fruit smoothies and premium gift packs.

Speaking at the event, Marketing Manager for Peak, Maureen Ifada stressed on Peak’s long- standing support for the event saying: “our brand is committed to nourishing Nigerians to be unstoppable and AY Live, a concert that is sought after both within and outside Nigeria, demonstrates this by showcasing our greatest local talents”.

Themed “Next Level of comedy”, this edition of AY Live Show featured comedic expressions from several up and coming comedy artists and live skits on trending issues, within and outside of Nigeria.

For three years, Peak has headlined the AY Live comedy show, consistently witnessing exponential offline and online participation, while driving unique brand affinity and goodwill for the brand.

“AY Live continues Peak’s tradition of connecting stand-up comedy enthusiasts with something they love — nourishment and entertainment. The show remains a valuable touchpoint to connect with consumers of our brand and we are happy to be a major partner again this year,” Ifada said.