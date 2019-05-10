NPFL: Lobi Compound Insurance’s Woes in Makurdi

Lobi Stars returned to the fourth spot of the Group A of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a Match-day18 lone goal defeat of visiting Bendel Insurance yesterday afternoon.

The defending champions are just one point away from the Super Six range of the standing while Insurance are stuck in the bottom four with drop becoming imminent for the Edo Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors earned their biggest win of the season with a 3-0 thrashing of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Umuahia to boost their fight against relegation.

Atitola Salami Tunde headed the home side in front 25 minutes into the high tempo clash.

Ibrahim Olawoyi added a second goal six minutes into the second stanza, while Shedrack Asiegbu completed the rout with a thunder strike 20 minutes to end of game.

The win proved enough to help the home side complete an Oriental Derby double over the Capital Oil and Gas side and set the tone for a possible league safety

Abia Warriors are now 10th on the log with four matches remaining in the fixtures.

Thursday’s win was the first time Abia Warriors would score three unreplied goals this season.

Despite the defeat, FC Ifeanyi Ubah remain second on the log.

Kano Pillars who drew goalless with Nasarawa United in Lafia has narrowed the gap in the Top Three to two points.

RESULTS

Abia 3-0 IfeanyiUbah

Nasarawa 0-0 K’ Pillars

Remo Stars 1-0 Sunshine

Lobi 1-0 Insurance