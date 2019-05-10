Nigeria Baby Fair to Commence in Lagos

Adedayo Adejobi

It is no longer news that the Nigerian economic situation has heightened the need to be creative and think out of the box. This lacuna was what gave birth to the Nigerian Baby Fair.

The Nigerian Baby Fair, the first of its kind will hold in Lagos, in August 2 to 4.

The three-day event, which will bring together various stakeholders in the baby and child care industry, will involve exhibitions, competitions and awards.

According to Tolulope Olorundero, the project director, the idea was birthed following the increase in mortality rate in Nigeria and the needs this increased rate has created.

The main objective of the fair is to bring together all the stakeholders in the child and childcare industry.

Speaking at a press conference, recently to announce the event, Tolulope Olorundero, noted that the Baby Fair intends to bring together players in the value chain of the infant and early-child space.

The fair will feature crèches, kindergarten and daycare centres, makers and sellers of kiddies’ clothes, accessories and apparel, children focused NGOs and orphanages, maternity and paediatric centres, play centres and much more.

Olorundero said: “The fair will also feature side attractions like crawling competition, music and poetry by children under age five, walking competition among infants, multi-tasking mums, diaper changing competition for dads, amongst other initiatives. From all these, you can tell that is a family-focused initiative.”

She added that the fair seeks to achieve a number of objectives, which includes providing an organised single meeting point for young parents and sellers of kiddies items as well as service providers to meet current and potential clients.

“We particularly want to encourage SMEs that have grown their businesses using social media. We also intend for it to expand the scope of the event industry in Nigeria.

“A key part of the baby fair is the social impact and philanthropy initiative wherein the general public is encouraged to donate items that they no longer use for their babies and infants. Such items will be distributed among orphanages and to other less-privileged individuals to give their babies and infants basic necessities.”

She further stated that the fair is intended to be an annual event for players in the baby and child care sector/ industry to meet, showcase new product range and to interact with a large consumer segmentation in one venue.

“More than 50 companies, organisations and vendors ranging from manufacturers to retailers and other service providers are expected to showcase and display wares, products and services at the Fair. The event is conceived and marketed by BH Communications Limited.”