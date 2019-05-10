“Glossing over Economic Issues a Disservice to Nigeria”- Cleric

Oluchi Chibuzor

The lead pastor of the Evangelical Pentecostal Church (EPC), Iheanyi Ejiogu has called on Christian leaders across the country not to gloss over economic issues to their members, but rather make them see church as a medium and not a solution ground.

This he said will help them balance spirituality with reality of economic situation in the country. He stated this at the church’s second edition of Dogood Friday Initiative, held recently in two locations in Lagos to give hope to the less privilege in the society.

The Dogood initiative is programme organise by the church to give members of the community free gift item ranging from food, clothing, free medical consultation and legal advice.

Ejiogu noted that rather than turning the church to a praying ground, churches should become more socially responsible towards teaching members on economic issues on how to make wealth through entrepreneurial activities.

“Glossing over the issue of economy is the greatest disservice we can do to our economy, churches should go beyond revival meetings, crusade, outreaches, but must begin to do economic empowerment programmes and teaching members on how to turn money around and come up with small industries that will pay more people on the long run.

“Sometimes Christians get so carried away with spiritual dimension and forget there is a social responsibility clues inside spirituality. As a spiritual minded person you should be aware of the needs of other persons around you, sensitive that other people have struggles.

“They are sensitive to sin, but are not sensitive to poverty; we are selectively sensitive and are not allowing our full ability to manifest, we are in a time where beyond preaching to heart and ear of people, let us preach to people strategy, capacity to earn work ethics, dignity in labour,” he said.