Four Islamic Scholars Working With Kano Govt Resign 

Four prominent Islamic scholars working with Kano State Government have tendered their letters of resignation to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

The clerics included Commander-General of the state Hisbah, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa and the chairman of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abba Koki.

Others are a Permanent Commissioner with the state Shariah Commission, Abubakar Kandahar, and that of Zakkah and Hubsi Commission, Nazifi Inuwa.

The resignation letters dated Thursday, May 9, were made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

According to the former officials, their resignation letters were received by the office of the Secretary to the State Government as required by law.

NAN reports that Daurawa, Kandahar and Inuwa cited personal reasons for their action while Koki said he resigned on health ground.(NAN)