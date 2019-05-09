Yoruba Group Cautions el-Rufai over Attacks against Tinubu

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Omoluwabi Movement, has berated the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent verbal attacks on the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of the state chapter of the group, Miss Idowu Ogundola, it described the recent report credited to El-rufai on ‘ending godfatherism in Lagos’ as a mere “idle talk of a frustrated political expansionist.”

According to the Southwest group, El-rufai should not be taken seriously as he is a well-known “genuflecting opportunist, who will do anything, especially his renowned genuflecting prowess, to achieve his ulterior motive, and who will abandon his benefactor immediately he achieves his pecuniary aim.

“Our attention has been drawn to the reported remarks of the governor of Kaduna State on ‘ending godfatherism in Lagos’. We therefore urge all well-meaning Omoluwabi to disregard the comment as a “circumstantial idle talk at a dinner by an evasive governor, who realising his inability to give good account of his crisis-ridden governance of his state, chose to launch an indirect and uncultured attack on an iconic Omoluwabi and pillar of democracy and progressive politics in Africa. It is a divisive and diversionary attempt to escape from giving account on his turbulent and most controversial administration in the annals of Kaduna State.”

The group added: “It is on record that El-rufai has moved from one god-father to the other; from Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and now President Muhammadu Buhari. As soon as he gets what he wants, he moves on to the next milk-shop. He succeeded in his renowned opportunism because only a stone-hearted man will not want to listen to a genuflecting-midget.”

“We wish to join in warning President Buhari to be wary of the man with a gargantuan ambition and to call him to order. His outburst is understandable as his political expansionist voyage of imposing his bookkeeper on the people of Ogun State was checkmated by the members of the APC in Ogun State at the party governorship primary held last year.”