Tom Ikimi visits Obaseki, urges him to keep working for the people

Former Minister of External Affairs and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tom Ikimi has urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to remain focused and continue to work for the good of the people.

Chief Ikimi, who said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House in Benin City, noted that the governor has warmed his way into the hearts of Edo people with his impressive performance since he took up the mantle of leadership in the state. He urged the governor to remain focused and continue with his remarkable passion to develop the state into an industrial hub.

The visit from Chief Ikimi swells the rank of opposition party leaders, who are swayed by the governor’s leadership style and have defied party leanings to express admiration and support for the governor’s development strides in the state.

Chief Ikimi lauded the governor for the ongoing development work across different sectors of the state, which has endeared him to Edo people.

Commending the governor for the manner he has piloted the affairs of the state, Chief Ikimi urged for support by all and sundry for the governor so he can continue with the good work he is doing in the state.