Senate Confirms Dabiri-Erewa as Diaspora Commission Chair

The Senate Thursday confirmed the nomination of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the pioneer Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission.

This was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations, chaired by Senator Rose Okoro (Cross River North) which screened the nominee.

Dabiri-Erewa, a journalist and former member of the House of Representatives, is the Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to President Buhari.

Presenting the report, Senator Oko reminded her colleagues that Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the nominee was considered during plenary of November 21, 2018.

According to her, Dabiri-Erewa is eminently qualified to occupy the position having been screened by the committee in accordance with the provisions of the nation’s Constitution.

“The committee, after a critical scrutiny of the curriculum vitae and other accompanying documents of the nominee, and having been satisfied about her integrity, exposure, suitability, competence and experience in politics and public service, found Hon Dabiri-Erewa as fit and proper person for appointment as chairman/chief executive officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission”, she said.

Supporting the committee’s report, Senators Olugbenga Ashafa (Lagos East) and Binta Masi-Garba (Adamawa North, said Dabiri-Erewa had shown that she’s eminently qualified for the new position going by her pedigree and performances as the Presidential aide on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, thereafter put the confirmation to a voice vote and it was adopted by all Senators present.

The upper legislative chamber also Thursday passed two bills after going through third reading.

The bills – Federal Institute of Industrial Research Bill 2019 and Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology (Establishment, etc) Bill 2018 – were passed after the consideration of the reports of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology presented at plenary by its Chairman, Senator Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North).