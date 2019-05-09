NDDC to Distribute Medical Equipment, Vaccines in Niger Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it would soon commence distribution of vaccines, medical and waste management equipment to states in the Niger Delta region.

The Acting Director, Finance and Administration, NDDC, Dr. Chris Amadi, made the disclosure when he led some directors on an inspection of the commission’s warehouses in Port Harcourt.

Amadi, who decried the depreciating state of some of the items in the warehouses, said that the equipment would be put in order for distribution to the appropriate end users.

He stated: “I have directed that the waste trucks and medical boats be maintained as soon as possible for subsequent distribution to the various states.”

Amadi explained that the locations where the items were to be distributed had already been compiled and sharing exercise would commence within soon.

In one of the warehouses in Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt, the acting executive director inspected solar-powered refrigerators for vaccines which he assured would be distributed to communities in the region as soon as possible.

He said that the Directorate of Education, Health and Social Services (EHSS), had been mandated to kick start the process for the distribution.

Responding to the directive, an Assistant Director, EHSS, Dr George Uzornwanne listed some of the supplies procured by the commission to include, medical waste incinerators, solar-driven refrigerators, vaccines, waste management trucks, agricultural tractors and refuse bins.

He stated that it was the second set of such procurement the commission was distributing in the last two years, noting that those that were procured two years ago were distributed to states ministries of health. He added that they would also be given the new set to help in improving immunisation exercises in communities.