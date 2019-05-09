NAZAS Expands Its Operations to Northern Nigeria

A company registered by the NASFAT Islamic organisation and focused on charity, NASFAT Agency for Zakat & Sadaqat (NAZAS), has expanded its operations to the northern part of Nigeria.

The move, according to the Chairman, Board of Directors Alhaji Niyi Yusuf, was necessitated by the growing awareness of Muslims on the subject of zakat and sadaqa, the desire for a veritable and trusted platform for disbursement of funds as well as its wide reaching impact on the vulnerable members of the society.

Incorporated in 2014, the aim and objective of the charity organisation is to provide a credible platform for the collection, distribution, administration and management of Zakat and Sadaqat on behalf of Muslims worldwide in fulfillment of Allah’s commandment in the glorious Quran and Hadith of the Prophet (SAW).

Since inception, NAZAS has collected and distributed over N170m to empower over 650 persons, provide annual scholarship to over 120 indigent students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, provide relief materials to over 26,000 displaced persons in IDP camps in Borno, Yobe and Gombe States.

The organisation has also sponsored medical outreach programmes to support over 2,300 thousands persons including Muslims and non- Muslims alike in the southern states of the country.

The company also gives up to date guidance and counseling on Zakat calculation as well as collect and manage waqf (endowment) in Islam.

The FCT Zone, which was the first to be inaugurated outside Lagos and Ogun states, has as members of its advisory council, eminent Muslims of high integrity with good track records of community, social, political, economic and religious engagements in the society.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, is the former Managing Director of DailyTrust newspaper.

Other members on the council are Alhaji Yusuf Ali, Regional Editor of the Nation for the Northern Region; SOQ Giwa, an Abuja-based lawyer; Dr Nasir Raji Mustapha, a Director at National Productivity Centre; Alhaji Kilani Adebayo of the Federal Ministry of Health; Alhaji Shuaib F. Kasandubu, a Director of UBA Trustee, Imam Shutti Adeoye of Premium Pensions Ltd; Hajia Mulkat T.Osinaike of NNPC, Hajia Maryam Shehu of Total Oil Plc, Alhaja Suebat Adenike Lawal and Hajia Kudirat Abdul Hamid.