MultiChoice Calls for Entry into MTF Academy

Esther Oluku

MultiChoice has announced the call for entry into the second edition of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy.

The programme, which was launched in May 2018 as part of MultiChoice Africa’s corporate shared value (CSV) initiative and aimed at igniting Africa’s creative industry through TV and film-making has yesterday announced the much anticipated entry to all emerging filmmakers from 13 African countries.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the organisers noted that the programme is open to candidates with industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film-making to hone their television and film production skills under the guidance and mentorship of industry experts.

According to the organisers, “only 60 students will be selected to be part of the year-long and fully funded programme at three academy hubs located in Southern Africa (Lusaka, Zambia), East Africa (Nairobi, Kenya) and West Africa (Lagos, Nigeria) headed by industry leaders Berry Lwando, NjokiMuhoho and Femi Odugbemi, respectively.

“As part of the programme, young film-makers would be provided with training and hands-on experience in the film industry with a focus on storytelling, production, audio, directing and other key areas. The academy also provide students with an opportunity to learn directly from well-known leading industry experts, work on live sets of local TV productions and create original content that will be aired on various local M-Net channels across the MultiChoice platforms– DStv, GOtv and Showmax.”

The organisers went further to state that beneficiaries of last year’s edition have gained immeasurable exposure into real-life industry practise which includes working on productions such as, Coke Studio, Pambio, Turn-Up and the popular Swahili telenovela, Selina.

In Nigeria, the students cut their teeth on the thrilling series Battleground, The Johnsons, Tinsel and Flatmates. While in Zambia, the class worked on the reality show, Date My Family and Chintelelwe.

The students also had the opportunity to pitch their final-semester film projects to MultiChoice channel executives.