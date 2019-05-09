IG Writes Saraki, Lauds Senate for Supporting Police Reforms

Senate summons health minister over bad state of teaching hospitals

Confirms Lemo, seven others as FERMA chair, others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has formally written to the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, to commend the senate for the unpredicted support he has received from the legislative body since his appointment.

Adamu, in the letter dated April 25, thanked the upper legislative chamber for passing some critical bills to ease the work of the police.

According to him, the legislative support so far received by his office and the police force were commendable and appreciated by the Police generally.

He specifically mentioned the Police Trust Fund bill passed by the Senate and the Police Act (Amendment) bill, which has also been passed by the National Assembly.

Adamu also thanked the Senate for expressly working on the Police Academy Establishment bill, which he said, if passed will help restore the lost primacy of the police.

The letter read in part: “We appreciate in particular your goodwill, trust and support, which led to the passage of the Police Trust Fund Bill, the Police Act (Amendment ) bill and the ongoing speedy consideration of the Police Academy (Establishment ) bill.

“It is noted that the procession of these bills, which are articulated for the administrative and operational efficacy as well as long term capacity development of the police, have been lingering in the National Assembly.

“It is, therefore, a mark of landmark honour that the Senate facilitated the passage of the bills following our recent meeting and appeal to you and the Senate leadership.

“Furthermore, we are deeply appreciative of the concerns of the Senate for the funding inadequacy of the Nigerian Police and the commitment of the Senate to support our operations and reform agenda with the enhancement of our budgetary appropriation.”

The Acting Inspector General of Police had on Tuesday appeared before the Senate, in a closed-door session, the first of its kind in the last three years to brief the Senate about steps being taken to address the myriad of security problems facing the country.

Adamu’s predecessor, Ibrahim Idris, had maintained a hostile relationship with the National Assembly and refused to appear before the lawmakers each time he was invited.

The former IG at a time, dragged the Senate to court, while the Police as an institution also dragged Saraki, Senators Dino Melaye and Ben Murray Bruce to court over alleged assault on some policemen during a protest rally within the precincts of the Force Headquarters, Abuja last November.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly yesterday summoned the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, to brief it on the current state of facilities and healthcare services in the nation’s Teaching hospitals.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion titled: “Alarming Report on Poor Quality of Services in Nigerian Teaching Hospitals,” moved by Senator David Umaru (Niger East) who expressed concern that most teaching hospitals in the country have been overstretched, “forcing patients to sleep on bare floors, plastic mats and other unhygienic conditions that put them at the risk of contracting other ailments”.

The Senate, therefore, mandated its committee on health to within one week hold an emergency investigative hearing on the state of healthcare services in the nation’s Teaching Hospitals.

It also urged the federal government to urgently adopt short and long term measures “that will holistically address the challenges confronting our Teaching Hospitals and retool them for excellent tertiary healthcare services in the country”.

The Senate also yesterday confirmed the nomination of former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Tunde Lemo, as Chairman of the board of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Nurudeen Rafindadi as Managing Director.

This was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on FERMA headed by Senator Magnus Abe (Rivers South East) that screened the nominees whose names were forwarded to the Senate last year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Six executive directors of FERMA whose nominations were also confirmed include Oladapo Kolawole, Buba Abdullahi,Mujaidu Dako, Babagana Aji, Loretta Aniagolu and Shehu Abdullahi