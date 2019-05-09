Foundation Gives Free Anti-Malaria Treatment to Oyo Residents

As the World Health Organisation continues to call on malaria-affected countries, partners and donors to boost investments and efforts to reduce the disease burden, a non-governmental organisation, DOAM Foundation, continues in its effort to offer free anti-malaria and other health services to Moniya community in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The one-day free medical outreach, which targeted both children and adult at the weekend, sensitised the beneficiaries and residents on the prevention, treatment and management of malaria, the need for regular medical check-up.

Marked every April 25 globally, WHO alongside other partners joined in promoting the theme, ‘Zero Malaria Starts with Me’, a grassroots campaign that aims to keep malaria high on the political agenda, mobilise additional resources, and empower communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care.

ence, it is to get to the grassroots that the NGO leveraged its outreach. “DOAMF joined organisations all over the world to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day.

“According to WHO, this year’s theme “Zero malaria starts with me”, pulls attention to every individual and group to eliminating the world’s oldest disease, we live in a time when the elimination of malaria is no longer a dream, it’s action time,” said the Programme Officer (Health), Catherine Toye.

He added that the foundation focused primarily on the screening and treatment of Malaria, High blood Pressure, Diabetes, Vitamin deficiencies treatment, Dispensing of de-worming drugs were given to beneficiaries.

According to WHO’s latest world malaria report, no significant gains were made in reducing malaria cases from 2015 to 2017. The estimated number of malaria deaths in 2017 at 435,000 remained virtually unchanged over the previous year.

Toye revealed that Lifeback Pharmacy and Stores, Afrab Chem Ltd, Reals Group, JB Pharmaceutical Ltd, Nalis Pharmaceutical Ltd, Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited and Rite Foods Ltd supported the outreach to achieve this exercise against malaria.