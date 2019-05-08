PARTY LOYALTY AND APC IN OYO

The party needs team players and leaders with listening ears, writes Semiu Babalola

Intense lobbying to fill the leadership vacuum created by the massive defeat suffered by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State is further tearing the state structure of the party apart. The pretentious unity among party stalwarts has eventually been exposed.

It is a sensitive phase for the state’s chapter of the APC, and if the delicate situation is not carefully managed, it will erode its gains in the last elections and plunge it into further crisis. This is not doomsday prophecy. It is the reality of what awaits a once fortunate party but bedevilled by high level of distrust and deceit amongst members.

Just like the APC in Oyo State effectively prepared for its defeat at the 2019 polls in the build-up to the party’s primaries in 2018, unknowingly, the foundation for further defeat is already being dug.

Sometime last week, APC party chairmen at the local government level reportedly endorsed governorship candidate of the party, Adebayo Adelabu, as the state party leader.

These ‘cash and carry’ chairmen who deceived the ougoing Governor Abiola Ajimobi that all was well until the party was disgraced at the polls are back at their game. They are leading Adelabu on, and backing him for the lone ministerial slot for the state.

The kite would have been easier to fly if Adelabu’s nomination as the governorship candidate of the party followed the proper process. His nomination and eventual defeat opened another vista in the crises rocking the state chapter of APC.

Considering the fact that Ibadan is the political nerve of the state and the only Senator-elect from the city, Teslim Folarin is a new entrant into APC that cannot be trusted enough as he may still be tied to the apron string of his first love, the PDP, appointing Adelabu as a minister automatically qualifies him to be the leader and the rallying point in the state.

Without mincing words, I make bold to suggest that such consideration is insincere. In fact, it is a brazen affront against loyal party members who have worked tirelessly from the party’s formative stage.

The former CBN deputy governor cannot by any standard be considered as a loyal party member; rather his status in APC is that of a political opportunist who only took advantage of an unjust party arrangement to get his governorship nomination.

At what point did Adelabu become a bonafide member of the APC and what has been his contributions to the party before his quest to seek the governorship ticket? I’m sure that those familiar with happenings within the ruling party have provided the right answers to these questions. Therefore, those rooting for Adelabu as the next minister from Oyo State should watch their stand or watch the ‘House’ collapse.

Unfortunately, Governor Ajimobi, who, by every political standard is still the party’s leader is aging and cannot continue to occupy political offices at an advanced age of 69 years. Having served as deputy minority leader of the Senate (2007 – 201) and governor for two consecutive terms (2011 – 2019) Ajimobi reserves every right to remain the leader of APC in Oyo State.

Notwithstanding, as a record-breaking politician, it is best for the governor to leave the stage when the ovation is still loud. With his unrivaled experience, Ajimobi should devote more time to directly oversea party affairs, rather than rely on some untruthful politicians who would paint the picture of a shanty as an Eldorado to curry favours.

It is time for the governor to take full charge of party structures like a political Field Marshall and ensure that all that APC has lost is regained.

APC in Oyo State is indeed too central and sensitive to the party’s future in the South-West zone and as such cannot be left in the hands of leaders who lack the requisite capacities.

While it is essential to shop for the minister-designate from Ibadan, quite sadly, Adelabu and a few other accidental politicians like him who now position themselves for this opportunity are not equal to the task.

Yet, these day-dreamers are poised to snatch the ministerial slot by parading themselves as party leaders, while in reality some of them cannot even be traced to the grassroots structure of the APC.

The likes of Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, who was Ajimobi’s preferred governorship aspirant, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), who also aspired for the party’s nomination as governorship candidate and others who have intensified lobby for the Abuja plum job cannot by any standard be described as recognised party men who can withstand the heat when the chips are down.

No doubt, the duo of Tegbe and Akintola are technocrats cum professionals in their own right and they are not new to the corridors of power. Yet they are not well schooled in the political craftsmanship required to mend fences within the party. Hence, they may need to stay committed for some more time and earn loyalty of party members.

As these political hawks hover around trying to reap where they did not sow and amidst the attendant uncertainty about the fate of Oyo State APC, there is a dedicated party loyalist who is youthful, vibrant and committed to the party, in the person of Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi.

Besides Ajimobi and the current Minister of Telecommunications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, who is from the Oke-Ogun area, Fijabi is one of the very few foundation members of the APC from its formative stage, who is still in the party. He has demonstrated utmost loyalty to the party ideals through thick and thin.

For his part, Shittu, despite his political disadvantage and age factor, scored an own goal when he publicly declared not to support the party’s governorship candidate during the election.

But the second-term federal lawmaker, Fijabi, on his own supported all the party’s candidates despite his defeat at the National Assembly election.

He has committed enormous resources to the party both at the state and national levels and showed more commitment with his energy and resources to the party, when compared to some of the gatecrashers who only came to hunt for gubernatorial ticket.

Perhaps, the embarrassment suffered by APC in Oyo State would have been worse if the likes of Fijabi, Senator representing Oyo North, Fatai Buhari, Hon. Segun Odebunmi, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi and Hon. Olajide Olatunbosun had joined other serving lawmakers who defected to a splinter party, the ADC.

It is essential to note that Senator Buhari, Fijabi and others who stood by the APC were not certain of their nomination at the primaries, yet they took the risk and eventually fought for their tickets.

Coincidentally, Fijabi is the only serving APC National Assembly member who didn’t join the breakaway faction of the APC to ADC, yet he lost his re-election bid. No thanks to the internal squabbles within the APC.

It is however unjust to ignore such a dedicated party faithful who has continued to support the party at all levels even after election defeat.

Understandably, due to his youthfulness and rising political stature, Fijabi will attract many opposition out of envy, yet he ranks amongst the most veritable tools to resuscitate the ailing party in Oyo State.

APC in Oyo State must move beyond bending to political autocracy, the party doesn’t need a powerful individual who will suppress the will of others. Rather it needs team players, leaders with listening ears, who will respect and accommodate diverse interests.

Alhaji Babalola wrote from Ibadan