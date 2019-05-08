Kano Assembly Passes Bill for Creation of Four Emirate Councils

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday amended the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs law, paving the way for the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate Council.

The amended law will now allow the creation of four more first class emirs in the state, which include Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Gaya emirate councils.

The Kano Assembly had on Monday embarked on its earlier plans to amend the law following a petition filled before the house by Ibrahim Salisu Chambers.

The petitioner demanded the upgrading of some traditional rulers to the status of first class emirs.

Chambers, in the petition, was seeking the creation of four additional first class emirate councils in Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya.

According to the petitioner, the establishment of the above emirate councils will bring more development to the state.

The Assembly set up a committee to look into the issue and the committee presented its report on Tuesday.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr Baffa Danagundi, while reading the committees’ report on the floor of the House on Tuesday, said the report recommended the review of the law.

According to him, the decision followed wide consultation with stakeholders, adding that the feedback the committee received from the public massively supported the upgrade of the emirate councils.

He therefore said the response received clearly showed the need to upgrade the emirate councils.

According to Danagundi, if the law is signed by the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the emirate councils would have their own kingmakers except Bichi.

He explained that the Bichi Emirate Council would have its kingmakers from the old emirate council, Gidan Dabo in particular.

According to Danagundi, the creation of the new first class emirs would bring more job opportunities, boost the state’s economy and ensure security in the state.